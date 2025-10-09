Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Bombing of Colombian Vessel

In a tense diplomatic development, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared that a Colombian vessel bombed by the United States in the Caribbean had both a Colombian origin and Colombian citizens on board.

President Petro's remarks came via a post on the social media platform X, highlighting, 'The aggression is against all of Latin America and the Caribbean.'

This incident has escalated regional tensions, prompting discussions about the wider implications for diplomatic relations between the United States and Latin American countries.

