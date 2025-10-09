Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Bombing of Colombian Vessel

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the U.S. bombing of a Colombian vessel in the Caribbean, asserting that the aggression targets Latin America and the Caribbean collectively. The incident's diplomatic aftermath is yielding regional tensions.

  Colombia

In a tense diplomatic development, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared that a Colombian vessel bombed by the United States in the Caribbean had both a Colombian origin and Colombian citizens on board.

President Petro's remarks came via a post on the social media platform X, highlighting, 'The aggression is against all of Latin America and the Caribbean.'

This incident has escalated regional tensions, prompting discussions about the wider implications for diplomatic relations between the United States and Latin American countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

