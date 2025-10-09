Left Menu

Detained UN Staff Released Amid Ongoing Yemeni Tensions

A United Nations staff member detained by Yemen's Houthi authorities has been released. The UN continues to call for the release of 53 personnel still detained. The situation arises amidst a decade-long civil war hampering humanitarian aid efforts in Yemen.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations staff member recently detained by Yemen's Houthi authorities has been freed, a UN spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The release follows ongoing calls from the UN for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and humanitarian workers in Yemen, where 53 UN staff remain detained, some since 2021.

The detentions and raids, one of which included an attack on the World Food Program's office in Sanaa, highlight the severe challenges to humanitarian operations amidst Yemen's prolonged civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

