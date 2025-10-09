Detained UN Staff Released Amid Ongoing Yemeni Tensions

A United Nations staff member recently detained by Yemen's Houthi authorities has been freed, a UN spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The release follows ongoing calls from the UN for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and humanitarian workers in Yemen, where 53 UN staff remain detained, some since 2021.

The detentions and raids, one of which included an attack on the World Food Program's office in Sanaa, highlight the severe challenges to humanitarian operations amidst Yemen's prolonged civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)