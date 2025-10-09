Left Menu

U.N. Peacekeeping Cuts: Navigating Financial Challenges

The United Nations is set to reduce its peacekeeping personnel by 25% in nine global operations due to financial constraints and uncertain future funding, particularly from the United States. The U.S., a major contributor, owes the U.N. $2.8 billion, impacting future missions and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:29 IST
U.N. Peacekeeping Cuts: Navigating Financial Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic response to financial straits and uncertainty over future contributions, the United Nations plans to cut a quarter of its peacekeeping personnel across nine missions globally. This move comes as the U.N. grapples with funding challenges, highlighted by the U.S.'s significant arrears.

The planned reduction will involve repatriating 13,000 to 14,000 troops and police, alongside affected civilian staff. The U.S. and China, as the top contributors, have been pivotal in sustaining these missions, but with the U.S. owing more than $2.8 billion, the financial outlook remains dire.

The reductions will impact operations in countries like South Sudan and Lebanon, with broader calls from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for efficiency improvements. U.S. budget cuts under former President Donald Trump's administration add to the uncertainty, citing underperformance in several key areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025