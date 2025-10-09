U.N. Peacekeeping Cuts: Navigating Financial Challenges

In a dramatic response to financial straits and uncertainty over future contributions, the United Nations plans to cut a quarter of its peacekeeping personnel across nine missions globally. This move comes as the U.N. grapples with funding challenges, highlighted by the U.S.'s significant arrears.

The planned reduction will involve repatriating 13,000 to 14,000 troops and police, alongside affected civilian staff. The U.S. and China, as the top contributors, have been pivotal in sustaining these missions, but with the U.S. owing more than $2.8 billion, the financial outlook remains dire.

The reductions will impact operations in countries like South Sudan and Lebanon, with broader calls from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for efficiency improvements. U.S. budget cuts under former President Donald Trump's administration add to the uncertainty, citing underperformance in several key areas.

