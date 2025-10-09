Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking a potential end to the two-year conflict in Gaza. Indirect talks in Egypt led to this breakthrough, which includes Israeli military withdrawal and a hostage-prisoner exchange, reshaping Middle East geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:26 IST
In a diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that a long-awaited deal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release between Israel and Hamas has been reached. This development represents a crucial step in Trump's plan to end the two-year-old conflict in the Palestinian enclave, following indirect talks held in Egypt.

The agreement, if executed, could bring a new era of peace in the Middle East, having attracted regional involvement from countries like Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon. Trump expressed his pride on Truth Social, highlighting the signing of the initial phase of his peace plan by both parties. Key aspects of the deal involve the release of hostages and an Israeli military withdrawal to an agreed line.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope for the return of all hostages held by Hamas, preparing to convene his government to ratify the deal. Despite the optimism, details such as the timing of implementation and future governance of Gaza remain uncertain. The successful conclusion of this agreement could serve as a significant foreign policy victory for Trump, amidst ongoing complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

