China's Intensifying Military Posture Toward Taiwan

China is ramping up military activities near Taiwan and developing equipment for potential attacks. A Taiwanese defense report claims China is using 'hybrid warfare' to erode trust in Taiwan's governance, employing AI to identify vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. The report underscores growing tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Taiwan

China is ramping up its military activities around Taiwan, according to a report from the island's defense ministry released on Thursday. The report highlights China's focus on developing new equipment to enhance its capability for potential attacks against Taiwan.

The report also points to China's use of 'hybrid warfare' tactics. These efforts are reportedly aimed at undermining public trust in Taiwan's government and decreasing support for defense spending.

Among the strategies outlined, China is utilizing artificial intelligence tools to scan for vulnerabilities in Taiwan's critical infrastructure. This biennial report highlights the increasing tension as China continues to flex its military muscle in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

