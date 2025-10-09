Left Menu

Suspension and Arrest in Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death

Sandipan Garg, cousin of the late singer Zubeen Garg and an Assam Police DSP, has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the singer's death in Singapore. He allegedly accompanied Zubeen to Singapore and was present at the scene. His headquarters during suspension will be in Guwahati.

Updated: 09-10-2025 08:41 IST
Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, who is also the cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, has been suspended following his arrest related to Zubeen's death in Singapore, according to an official directive.

The Assam Police Service officer was with the singer in Singapore and reportedly on the yacht where Zubeen spent his final moments. Zubeen Garg tragically lost his life while swimming in the sea on September 19. Sandipan was overseeing the co-district SP duties in Boko-Chaygaon, Kamrup district.

Sandipan Garg was placed under a seven-day police custody by the Kamrup Metropolitan district's Chief Judicial Magistrate. During his suspension, his assignment would be based at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, should he be released from custody. He faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and causing death by negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

