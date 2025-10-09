Left Menu

Trump Announces Historic Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Hostages Set for Release

In a landmark announcement, Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, marking the first phase of a plan to end the Gaza conflict. While the accord raises hopes for peace, critical details regarding post-war governance and the fate of Hamas remain unresolved.

Updated: 09-10-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:57 IST
Trump

In a significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking the first phase of a broader plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

While the deal raises hopes of lasting peace in a war-torn region, essential questions about the post-war administration and Hamas's future status remain unanswered, stirring both optimism and cautious concern.

The historic accord, if executed, could reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics and stands as a pivotal foreign policy victory for Trump, amid ongoing tensions and challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

