WAPCOS Restructures: Officials Recalled from Overseas

Public sector enterprise WAPCOS, operating under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has initiated a recall of its personnel stationed abroad as part of a comprehensive 'organisational restructuring', according to informed sources.

This decision coincides with the recent appointment of IAS officer Shilpa Sachin Shinde, who has taken over as the chief of Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited. The consultancy is known for its expertise in water resources, power, and infrastructure sectors around the world.

Sources have confirmed that WAPCOS is recalling officials from countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Fiji, and Cambodia, amidst a strategic restructuring undertaken by the new CMD. WAPCOS, a Miniratna company, has been actively involved in projects across South and Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Islands.

