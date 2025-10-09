Left Menu

WAPCOS Restructures: Officials Recalled from Overseas

WAPCOS, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has recalled its international officials as part of an 'organisational restructuring'. This move follows the appointment of IAS officer Shilpa Sachin Shinde as the new head of WAPCOS, which offers consultancy in water, power, and infrastructure sectors globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:33 IST
WAPCOS Restructures: Officials Recalled from Overseas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector enterprise WAPCOS, operating under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has initiated a recall of its personnel stationed abroad as part of a comprehensive 'organisational restructuring', according to informed sources.

This decision coincides with the recent appointment of IAS officer Shilpa Sachin Shinde, who has taken over as the chief of Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited. The consultancy is known for its expertise in water resources, power, and infrastructure sectors around the world.

Sources have confirmed that WAPCOS is recalling officials from countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Fiji, and Cambodia, amidst a strategic restructuring undertaken by the new CMD. WAPCOS, a Miniratna company, has been actively involved in projects across South and Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

Japan's New Premier and the Central Bank: A Delicate Balancing Act

 Global
2
IMF Unlocks $347 Million for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

IMF Unlocks $347 Million for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

 Global
3
Notorious Gangster Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Notorious Gangster Shot Dead in Police Encounter

 India
4
Taiwan's Drone Defense Strategy Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan's Drone Defense Strategy Amid Rising Tensions with China

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025