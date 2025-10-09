Left Menu

Gandhinagar Crackdown: Illicit Structures Razed in Wake of Stone-Pelting Unrest

Authorities initiated a demolition drive against 186 illegal structures tied to a stone-pelting incident in Gandhinagar's Bahiyal village during the Navratri festival. This action follows clashes ignited by an objectionable social media post, leading to the detainment of nearly 60 individuals amid heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:34 IST
Authorities in Gandhinagar district commenced a significant demolition operation on Thursday, targeting 186 illegal structures linked to a recent stone-pelting incident during the Navratri festival, according to officials.

The unrest erupted on September 24 in Bahiyal village, situated 38 km from Gandhinagar city, when a group of minority community members damaged shops and vehicles while hurling stones, provoked by an objectionable social media post.

Police action led to the detention of nearly 60 individuals amid allegations of rioting with over 200 persons involved. The latest operation involved demolishing 186 commercial establishments identified as associated with the rioters, undertaken under heavy police security involving 300 personnel.

