Gandhinagar Crackdown: Illicit Structures Razed in Wake of Stone-Pelting Unrest

Authorities in Gandhinagar district commenced a significant demolition operation on Thursday, targeting 186 illegal structures linked to a recent stone-pelting incident during the Navratri festival, according to officials.

The unrest erupted on September 24 in Bahiyal village, situated 38 km from Gandhinagar city, when a group of minority community members damaged shops and vehicles while hurling stones, provoked by an objectionable social media post.

Police action led to the detention of nearly 60 individuals amid allegations of rioting with over 200 persons involved. The latest operation involved demolishing 186 commercial establishments identified as associated with the rioters, undertaken under heavy police security involving 300 personnel.

