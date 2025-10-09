Pope Leo Challenges Journalists: Truth Over Click-Bait in the AI Era

Pope Leo made a clarion call to global news agencies on Thursday, urging a steadfast commitment to truthful reporting, free from the allure of click-bait. Speaking at a conference organized by Minds International in Vatican City, Leo implored journalists to resist misleading narratives and preserve their authoritative role.

Addressing the rising influence of artificial intelligence in media, Pope Leo emphasized the crucial task reporters face in distinguishing fact from fiction. He praised journalists working in volatile regions like Ukraine and Gaza, highlighting their bravery in conveying reality to the world.

Leo's remarks underscored the need for vigilance against the potential misuse of technology in journalism. He asserted that while AI reshapes communication, human judgment and integrity must remain paramount to ensure authenticity in the media landscape.

