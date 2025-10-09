Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Withstands EU Parliament Censure Motions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully overcame two no-confidence votes in the European Parliament, with decisive rejections by lawmakers against motions from both the far-right Patriots for Europe group and the hard left group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:57 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Withstands EU Parliament Censure Motions
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully navigated two no-confidence votes in the European Parliament on Thursday. Both votes, one proposed by the far-right Patriots for Europe group and the other by the hard left, were decisively rejected.

The far-right-backed motion saw 378 EU lawmakers opposing it, while 179 voted in favor. This demonstrated substantial support for von der Leyen within the parliamentary chambers.

Similarly, the hard left group's motion was also rebuffed, with 383 legislators voting against it, compared to the 133 who supported the proposal. These outcomes highlight von der Leyen's entrenched position and the challenges faced by opposing factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

 India
2
Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

 India
3
Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge to 89%

Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge...

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025