Ursula von der Leyen Withstands EU Parliament Censure Motions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully navigated two no-confidence votes in the European Parliament on Thursday. Both votes, one proposed by the far-right Patriots for Europe group and the other by the hard left, were decisively rejected.

The far-right-backed motion saw 378 EU lawmakers opposing it, while 179 voted in favor. This demonstrated substantial support for von der Leyen within the parliamentary chambers.

Similarly, the hard left group's motion was also rebuffed, with 383 legislators voting against it, compared to the 133 who supported the proposal. These outcomes highlight von der Leyen's entrenched position and the challenges faced by opposing factions.

