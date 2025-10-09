Left Menu

Loan Dispute Leads to Arrest in Rohini Stabbing Case

A 22-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini was arrested for stabbing another man over a loan repayment dispute. The victim, Ravi, suffered severe neck injuries. Police identified the suspect, Ritik alias Sawan, through CCTV footage. Sawan, a habitual offender, attacked the victim with a knife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:36 IST
Loan Dispute Leads to Arrest in Rohini Stabbing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man has been apprehended in Delhi's Rohini for allegedly stabbing another individual due to a dispute over loan repayment. The police have confirmed the incident.

On October 5, the authorities were alerted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital about a 22-year-old patient named Ravi, who was admitted with serious stab wounds to his neck, according to a senior police officer.

A case of attempted murder under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at the South Rohini police station. Ritik, also known as Sawan, was identified and arrested through CCTV and intelligence efforts. During questioning, Sawan admitted to attacking Ravi over a Rs 5,000 loan. The knife used was recovered, and it's noted that Sawan is a repeat offender with six prior cases. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight delays, cancellations

UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight...

 Global
2
A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

 Egypt
3
Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

 Global
4
We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Keir Starmer.

We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Kei...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025