Loan Dispute Leads to Arrest in Rohini Stabbing Case

A young man has been apprehended in Delhi's Rohini for allegedly stabbing another individual due to a dispute over loan repayment. The police have confirmed the incident.

On October 5, the authorities were alerted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital about a 22-year-old patient named Ravi, who was admitted with serious stab wounds to his neck, according to a senior police officer.

A case of attempted murder under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at the South Rohini police station. Ritik, also known as Sawan, was identified and arrested through CCTV and intelligence efforts. During questioning, Sawan admitted to attacking Ravi over a Rs 5,000 loan. The knife used was recovered, and it's noted that Sawan is a repeat offender with six prior cases. Investigations continue.

