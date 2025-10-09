Left Menu

Empowering Democracy with Ethical AI: Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla’s Vision

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla advocates for the responsible use of AI to empower citizens and enhance transparency in governance. Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference, he emphasized India's advances in AI for parliamentary efficiency and the importance of bridging the digital divide through technology.

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has strongly advocated for the ethical and responsible utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting it as a powerful tool for empowering citizens and ensuring transparency in governance. His comments were made during a workshop at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference held in Barbados.

Birla praised India's progress in leveraging AI to create more efficient and inclusive parliamentary processes. He emphasized that technology should serve as a bridge to unity rather than a barrier, advocating for international cooperation and knowledge-sharing to achieve this goal.

Discussing future digital initiatives, Birla unveiled plans for AI-driven real-time translation systems like "Sansad Bhashini," aimed at allowing India's diverse Parliamentary members to communicate in their native languages. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's pioneering low-cost digital public infrastructure, which transforms governance and the economy.

