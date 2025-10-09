SA and Nigeria Revive Science and Innovation Partnership for Africa’s Growth

South Africa and Nigeria have reaffirmed their joint commitment to deepening cooperation in science, technology, and innovation (STI) — a move expected to rejuvenate one of Africa’s most strategic bilateral partnerships and accelerate the continent’s technological development.

The renewed engagement was underscored during a meeting between Dr Nomalungelo Gina, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, and Alexander Temitope Ajayi, the Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa, held in Pretoria on Wednesday. The discussion coincided with celebrations marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, symbolizing both nations’ shared vision for a self-reliant and innovation-driven Africa.

Revitalising a Dormant Bilateral Agreement

The two countries are working to operationalise the Bilateral Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, first signed in 2001, but which has remained largely inactive for several years. The agreement was originally established to foster collaborative research, capacity building, and joint technological ventures across multiple sectors.

Deputy Minister Gina highlighted that reigniting this partnership could unlock immense opportunities for scientific advancement and sustainable economic growth on both sides.

“Reviving our STI partnership could unlock immense potential for collaborative research, technology transfer, capacity building, and joint innovation projects,” Gina said.

She emphasized that renewed cooperation will be strategically aligned with the African Union’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA-2034), which envisions science as a driving force for social transformation and industrialisation across the continent.

Priority Areas for Collaboration

Both nations have identified several priority sectors where collaboration could yield immediate and long-term benefits. These include:

Renewable energy – advancing green technologies and climate-smart innovations to address Africa’s energy deficit.

Health innovation – promoting joint research on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and pandemic preparedness.

Digital transformation – expanding digital infrastructure and developing policies to strengthen cybersecurity and data governance.

Space science and technology – building on South Africa’s expertise in satellite research and Nigeria’s growing investment in space applications.

These focus areas, Gina said, align closely with both countries’ national development agendas — South Africa’s Decadal Plan on STI (2021–2031) and Nigeria’s National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (2017–2030).

Strengthening Africa’s Innovation Diplomacy

Acting High Commissioner Ajayi commended South Africa’s willingness to reinvigorate the partnership and said both nations possess the human capital, institutional strength, and technological infrastructure necessary to implement the 2001 agreement effectively.

“The time has come for technology to play a very revolutionary role in the development of Africa, and South Africa and Nigeria can collaborate in digital technologies to position the continent to the outside world as a leader in this sector,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi revealed that one of the proposed initiatives under discussion is the establishment of a Special Technology Envoy on Digital and Emerging Technologies. This high-level diplomatic mechanism would serve as the African Union’s permanent representative body on technology-related issues, ensuring that Africa takes an active role in shaping global norms, governance frameworks, and innovation policies.

“This initiative aims to position the African continent as an active voice and contributor in the formulation of international technology investments, geopolitics, policy, governance norms, and innovation-driven development,” he added.

Upcoming Bilateral and Multilateral Engagements

The two sides also discussed strengthening research partnerships between universities, technical exchanges, and people-to-people collaborations to enhance innovation ecosystems. These discussions will feed into the upcoming Binational Commission meeting in Abuja, where foreign affairs ministers from both countries are expected to finalise implementation frameworks for the revitalised STI agenda.

The Commission, which serves as the highest-level bilateral platform between South Africa and Nigeria, will also explore ways to integrate innovation cooperation into broader trade and investment frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Shared Vision for Africa’s Development

Congratulating Nigeria on its 65th Independence Anniversary, Dr Gina lauded the historic solidarity between the two nations, recalling Nigeria’s unwavering support for South Africa during the struggle against apartheid and its continued leadership in advancing African unity.

“As Africa’s two largest economies, South Africa and Nigeria share a responsibility to drive the continent’s development agenda and ensure that innovation becomes a cornerstone of Africa’s growth,” she said.

Both governments view STI cooperation not just as a diplomatic priority but as a strategic necessity for building a resilient, knowledge-based economy capable of addressing poverty, inequality, and unemployment across the continent.

The rekindling of this partnership, stakeholders say, signals a new era of pan-African scientific diplomacy—one that positions South Africa and Nigeria at the helm of Africa’s technological renaissance and ensures that innovation drives inclusive, sustainable growth across the continent.