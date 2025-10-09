Social Development Sector Praised for Expanding Social Grants, Tackling Fraud

South Africa’s social development sector has recorded significant progress in improving service delivery, expanding social assistance, and tightening governance during the 2024/25 financial year, according to reports presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe addressed the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, where she tabled the Annual Reports of the Department of Social Development (DSD), the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), and the National Development Agency (NDA). The reports reflect steady improvement across all three entities, following years of structural and operational challenges.

Strengthened Leadership and Stability

Minister Tolashe said that when she assumed leadership, her immediate priority was to stabilise the department and its entities by filling critical vacancies that had previously undermined efficiency.

“Some of the milestones of the 2024/25 financial year include stabilising the sector and filling all critical posts in the department and its entities, thus ensuring that they deliver on the core mandate,” she said.

Key leadership appointments — including a Director-General, Chief Financial Officer, and senior executives at both SASSA and the NDA — have brought renewed direction to the sector. The Minister commended her management teams for ensuring service continuity and improving morale among frontline staff.

Expanding Social Assistance to 28 Million Beneficiaries

The department’s flagship social assistance programme achieved its largest expansion yet, reaching more than 28 million South Africans — the highest number in the country’s history.

Of these:

13.1 million children benefited from the Child Support Grant ,

4.1 million older persons received the Old Age Grant ,

and millions more benefited from disability, foster care, and care dependency grants.

“Realising the pledge to ensure that no one is left behind demands that we remain focused on tackling child and adult poverty now and in the future,” Minister Tolashe said.

During the 2024/25 financial year, SASSA disbursed R267 billion in social grants, including the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which continued to benefit more than nine million people monthly.

The number of regular grant beneficiaries also rose slightly — from 19.1 million in March 2024 to 19.2 million in March 2025, reflecting growing demand for social protection amid slow economic recovery.

Listening to Communities and Improving Service Delivery

Minister Tolashe said she had travelled across all nine provinces to engage directly with grant beneficiaries and SASSA frontline staff, identifying challenges and developing targeted interventions to improve customer service.

“Through the Integrated Community Outreach Programme, we are intensifying our reach to communities across the country. I have directed the CEO and his team to analyse issues raised by communities, prepare responses, and provide timely feedback,” she said.

The initiative aims to improve SASSA’s responsiveness, accessibility, and transparency while ensuring that beneficiaries receive accurate information about their entitlements.

Stronger Action Against Fraud and Corruption

SASSA Acting CEO Brenton van Vrede reported major progress in fighting corruption within the grant system. Out of 483 reported fraud cases, the agency finalised 478, with several arrests made across provinces in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Credit Regulator (NCR).

Among the notable cases were:

The arrest of 23 money lenders in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape for illegally possessing SASSA cards.

The arrest of eight SASSA officials in Gauteng on fraud-related charges.

The detection of unauthorised online payment method changes in six provinces, including Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape.

The discovery of fraudulent grant registrations at Zwide Local Office in the Eastern Cape.

The identification of colluding officials in Mpumalanga who created fake grants.

The arrest of a North West official for soliciting bribes from beneficiaries.

Van Vrede said the agency has reinforced internal monitoring systems and digital verification protocols to prevent future irregularities.

“We have taken a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and are working with law enforcement to ensure accountability. We will continue to strengthen data integrity and beneficiary verification systems,” he said.

Improved Operational Efficiency

SASSA also exceeded its performance targets, processing 1.8 million new grant applications against a target of 1.6 million — and achieving 98% efficiency in processing COVID-19 SRD applications, surpassing the 95% target.

Van Vrede said this performance reflected the agency’s determination to restore public trust and improve turnaround times in service delivery.

“We acknowledge the challenges that remain, but our focus is on transforming the customer experience and ensuring beneficiaries are treated with dignity,” he said.

Collaboration and Accountability Across the Sector

Minister Tolashe was joined by DSD Director-General Peter Netshipale, NDA Acting CEO Raphaahle Ramokgopa, and other senior officials from the sector. The Minister applauded their efforts to improve governance and coordination.

The National Development Agency continues to play a key role in funding and supporting community-based organisations that deliver food security, early childhood development, and poverty alleviation initiatives.

The Minister also welcomed the Auditor-General’s unqualified audit for SASSA and progress by the department toward better financial compliance, noting that strong governance was essential to maintaining credibility and sustainability.

Commitment to Inclusive Development

In her closing remarks, Minister Tolashe reaffirmed the department’s dedication to eradicating poverty, protecting children and the elderly, and strengthening social cohesion.

“The progress we have made demonstrates that the social development sector is turning the corner. Our collective mission is to ensure that no South African goes hungry or lives without dignity,” she said.

The Minister praised the Portfolio Committee on Social Development for its oversight and guidance, saying its continued scrutiny ensures accountability and continuous improvement in service delivery.