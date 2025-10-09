Yuri Ushakov, a prominent Kremlin aide, suggested on Thursday that ongoing efforts by Russia and the United States to find a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine remain viable, according to a report by the state news agency TASS.

This statement, however, appears to counter previous remarks made by a top Russian diplomat just a day earlier, highlighting potential inconsistencies within Russia's diplomatic strategies.

The comments from Ushakov signal a possibility that diplomatic avenues have not been fully explored, shedding a light on the complex dynamics at play in the international attempt to address the Ukraine conflict.