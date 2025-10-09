ACB Nabs Corrupt Officials Amidst Rising Bribery Scandals

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made significant progress in its fight against corruption on Thursday by arresting an assistant sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. The officer, ASI Sukhram, was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

According to the ACB's official statement, Sukhram, stationed at the Padukalan police station, faced charges of demanding a Rs 50,000 bribe. This demand was purportedly meant to manipulate arrest actions in one case and halt actions in another at the same station.

The ACB's investigative team, upon verifying the complaint, orchestrated a successful sting operation that led to Sukhram's arrest. Similarly, a technical expert at Surajgarh's municipal body was apprehended for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the Jhunjhunu district.

(With inputs from agencies.)