Centre Releases ₹151 Cr XV FC Health Grant to WB for Rural Diagnostics

In a major boost to rural health infrastructure, the Government of India has released ₹151.04 crore (Rs. 15,104.01 lakhs) to the Government of West Bengal under the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Health Sector Grant for the fiscal year 2024–25. This fund is earmarked for the component titled “Support for Diagnostic Infrastructure to the Primary Healthcare Facilities for the Sub-Centres (For Rural)”, and will play a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare delivery in the rural regions of the state.

Strengthening Diagnostic Infrastructure in Rural West Bengal

This grant is aimed at upgrading diagnostic services at the grassroots level, particularly within Sub-Centres that act as the first line of medical support in rural India. It seeks to address long-standing gaps in basic diagnostic facilities — a critical component in early disease detection, effective treatment, and public health surveillance.

The XV FC Health Sector Grants, released by the Ministry of Finance, are based on recommendations by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These grants are a part of a larger vision to build a robust, inclusive, and accessible healthcare ecosystem aligned with the Government of India’s commitment to universal health coverage.

Healthy Panchayats: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat @2047

The grant release also supports the "Healthy Panchayat" vision under the Local Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) — a strategy that positions Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) at the heart of rural health governance. By focusing on health and well-being through decentralized local governance, the initiative empowers Panchayats to play a more proactive role in strengthening primary health systems, enhancing accountability, and promoting community-driven health reforms.

The grant also aligns with the broader developmental roadmap of “Viksit Bharat @2047”, which envisions a resilient, self-reliant, and healthy India by its centenary year of independence. Healthy Panchayats are seen as the building blocks of sustainable rural development, and by equipping Sub-Centres with modern diagnostic tools, the government aims to create resilient rural communities capable of responding to public health challenges.

Guidelines for Fund Utilization

The Ministry has directed the State Government to ensure strict compliance with the operational and technical guidelines accompanying the grant. This includes:

Avoidance of duplication with other centrally sponsored health schemes such as the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY) .

Use of funds solely for improving diagnostic capabilities at rural Sub-Centres, including essential testing equipment and manpower support.

Monitoring and reporting mechanisms to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely implementation of upgrades.

By bolstering infrastructure at Sub-Centres, the government aims to decongest secondary and tertiary hospitals, ensuring that patients in villages receive timely diagnostics and appropriate referrals when needed.

Bridging the Rural Health Divide

Rural India has historically lagged behind in access to quality diagnostics, often leading to delayed treatment, higher disease burden, and economic distress due to medical expenses and travel. This grant is expected to reduce these disparities by:

Bringing point-of-care diagnostic services closer to underserved populations.

Improving early detection and management of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Supporting public health programs through improved data on disease trends and local health conditions.

It also supports India’s ongoing battle against endemic diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and maternal-child health complications, where early diagnosis is critical for outcome improvement.

Part of a Broader National Push

The XV Finance Commission's health grants are a key component of India’s renewed focus on primary healthcare as the foundation of the health system. Similar grants are being extended to other states, ensuring that the health infrastructure upgrade is national in scope but tailored to the local needs and administrative capacities of individual states.

Looking Forward

This release to West Bengal is expected to fast-track rural health improvements across all districts and set a precedent for optimal fund utilization under the Healthy Panchayat model. As the state rolls out upgrades to its Sub-Centres, it is expected to leverage local governance structures, health personnel, and community participation to ensure that the benefits of this investment are sustainable and impactful.