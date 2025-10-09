Scindia Hails India’s Digital Rise, Highlights Telecom Milestones at IMC 2025

Union Minister for Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today addressed the media at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, in the presence of Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, and Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom). Calling IMC 2025 a “historic occasion in India’s digital journey,” the Minister lauded the event as a reflection of the country’s transformation into a global leader in telecom innovation, digital inclusion, and indigenous technology.

A Decade of Unprecedented Digital Growth

Shri Scindia began by recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership that has redefined India’s digital landscape over the past decade. “The Prime Minister graced us with his presence yesterday at the inaugural session, underscoring IMC’s evolution and the monumental change it represents in India’s journey toward digital empowerment,” he said.

He noted that the digital economy now contributes 12–14% of India’s GDP, and is expected to rise to 20% in the next decade, underscoring the sector’s growing role in driving economic expansion, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Highlighting the transformative progress of the last ten years, Shri Scindia observed:

India today boasts 1.2 billion telecom subscribers , representing 20% of the world’s mobile users .

Internet connectivity has expanded from 250 million to 974 million users .

Broadband connections have surged from 60 million to 934 million.

“This exponential growth is not just about numbers—it represents the story of empowerment, access, and opportunity reaching the last mile,” he emphasized.

From Regulator to Facilitator: The New Role of Government

Shri Scindia underlined a paradigm shift in governance philosophy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “The government’s role has evolved from being a regulator to being a facilitator,” he remarked. “Through collaboration across ministries and partnerships with the private sector, we’ve adopted a whole-of-government approach to digital growth.”

He highlighted that 30 ministries have joined hands to make IMC 2025 a grand success, illustrating the synergy between public policy, industry, and innovation.

“The government no longer dictates; it collaborates, co-creates, and catalyzes,” the Minister said, noting that this approach has been central to India’s rapid digital acceleration and investment inflows in the telecom ecosystem.

Indigenous Innovation: India’s 4G and 5G Revolution

Marking a key milestone in India’s technological self-reliance, Shri Scindia announced that India has become the fifth country in the world to develop its own 4G technology stack, unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on September 27, 2025.

“In just 20 months, India has built a fully indigenous 4G system that is now operational across 100,000 BSNL towers,” he stated. “This is a moment of national pride — a true realization of the ‘Build in India, Build for the World’ vision.”

He added that the homegrown 4G stack is being scaled up for 5G deployment, positioning India at the forefront of global telecom innovation. “Our goal is not just to adopt technology, but to own and export it,” Shri Scindia declared.

Telecom as a Driver of Economic Transformation

The Union Minister also shared impressive results from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for telecom and networking products. The scheme has generated ₹91,000 crore in sales, ₹17,800 crore in exports, and over 20,000 new jobs.

He emphasized that the telecom sector is no longer a standalone vertical but an integrative pillar of the economy — backward integrating into equipment and semiconductor manufacturing and forward integrating into digital services, fintech, and AI-driven applications.

“Telecom today is not just about connectivity; it is about convergence — integrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment,” he said.

Bharat 6G Alliance: Shaping the Future of Connectivity

Elaborating on India’s leadership in next-generation technologies, Shri Scindia spotlighted the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) — a consortium of over 80 member organizations, including research institutions, telecom firms, and startups.

“The Bharat 6G Alliance is doing exceptional work in shaping the next phase of global communications,” he said. “Through the India Telecom Technology Development Fund and aligned initiatives, our goal is to secure at least 10% of global intellectual property in 6G standards once they are formalized.”

Complementing these efforts, the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) supports R&D in indigenous telecom solutions, fostering India’s emergence as a technology exporter and patent hub in the 6G era.

Cybersecurity and Digital Trust: Safeguarding the Future

Recognizing the growing importance of digital safety, Shri Scindia highlighted the government’s success in establishing Cybersecurity Labs and tools such as the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator, which have blocked millions of scams and safeguarded citizens’ digital assets.

He emphasized that trust and transparency are the foundation of India’s digital journey. “As we expand digital inclusion, cybersecurity must move hand-in-hand. Protecting citizens’ data and digital transactions is as vital as enabling innovation,” he said.

IMC 2025: A Global Hub for Digital Collaboration

Describing IMC 2025 as a landmark platform for global digital dialogue, the Union Minister outlined its six major components, each showcasing India’s growing digital ecosystem:

International 6G Symposium – bringing global experts to deliberate on 6G technology, standards, and applications. International AI Summit – exploring responsible AI and innovation for inclusive growth. Cybersecurity Summit – addressing threats and resilience in the digital era. SATCOM Summit – advancing satellite-based connectivity for remote and rural India. IMC Aspire Competition – featuring 550 startups and 300 investors, with the top 15 teams competing in San Francisco for a $10 million prize. OpenAI API Hackathon – engaging developers nationwide to build real-world solutions using open AI tools.

“These six pillars reflect India’s multi-dimensional approach to digital transformation — innovation, collaboration, inclusivity, and global integration,” Shri Scindia remarked.

India: The Emerging Global Digital Innovation Hub

Shri Scindia concluded by extending his gratitude to industry leaders, innovators, startups, and global participants for their enthusiastic contribution to IMC 2025. “This event is not just an exhibition — it’s a symbol of India’s aspiration to lead the world in digital innovation,” he said.

He emphasized that the nation’s progress in telecom and digital infrastructure has not only transformed communication but also redefined governance, education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

“As we move towards the future, our guiding vision remains clear — Digital Inclusion for All and Digital Excellence for the World,” Shri Scindia stated, reaffirming India’s determination to continue driving global progress through innovation, resilience, and collaboration.