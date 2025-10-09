Odisha BJP slams Mamata for commenting on Cuttack violence, asks her to focus on Bengal

Odisha's ruling BJP on Thursday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee who blamed the BJP and Bajrang Dal for last week's violence in Cuttack, and said she should focus on her state instead of meddling in affairs beyond her territory.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan also accused Banerjee of trying to provoke people when the situation had calmed down.

A total of 31 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in clashes on Saturday and Sunday, while many shops were gutted or damaged in violence and arson in Cuttack that originated during the Durga idol immersion procession.

The administration imposed prohibitory orders for 36 hours and suspended internet services for 48 hours in two phases to bring the situation under control.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, "It is not proper to comment on Mamata Banerjee. Everyone sees what is happening in Bengal. Odisha is a peaceful state. She should get more information on what is happening in Bengal." The law and order in West Bengal is in complete disarray, and Banerjee needs to concentrate on improving that, claimed Harichandan.

"The West Bengal CM is trying to provoke people when the situation has calmed down due to proper intervention of the Odisha government. Instead of commenting on Odisha, Mamata should try and improve the situation in her own state," the law minister said.

Asserting that the violence in Cutack was an aberration and the city is as calm as before, he claimed that the people of Odisha have faith in their government.

"Mamata has a habit of going against Odisha, be it our culture or literature," Harichandan said.

Though the minister did not elaborate on this, he was apparently alluding to the establishment of a "Jagannath Dham" in the coastal town of Digha, with the help of the West Bengal government.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra claimed that Mamata speaks nonsense.

"Sometimes she herself doesn't know what she says. What does she know about Cuttack? It is she who is creating riots in West Bengal," Patra claimed.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee had said, "Cuttack is burning today. See how attacks are made, how a communal riot is created. The BJP itself created it… Bajrang Dal also. I am sorry to say that these people will finish the country.

Referring to communal tension in Cuttack, which witnessed curfew after 34 years and suspension of internet service for the first time, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday claimed that some ''motivated groups'' are attempting to tarnish the image of the ''peaceful state''.

