Left Menu

Congress Sparks Controversy Over Sabarimala Gold Heist Demanding High Court Inquiry

The Congress party, led by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, demands a High Court-monitored CBI enquiry into an alleged gold heist at the Sabarimala temple. The controversy centres around a significant reduction in the weight of gold-clad idols, raising questions of mismanagement under the LDF government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:42 IST
Congress Sparks Controversy Over Sabarimala Gold Heist Demanding High Court Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing tensions, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal declared the Congress party's unwavering commitment to seek justice for Ayyappa devotees. The party insists on a High Court-monitored CBI investigation into the alleged gold heist at the Sabarimala temple, a matter that has caused a stir at the political forefront.

Inaugurating the 'Vishwasa Sangamam' event organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Venugopal expressed firm disapproval of the state's management and the Travancore Devaswom Board's handling of the Temple's precious assets. The controversy arose when gold-plated 'Dwarapalaka idols' reportedly transformed into copper after a repair stint in Chennai.

Amid mounting apprehensions, Venugopal accused the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to conceal irregularities at the temple. He advocates for the involvement of Sabarimala devotees from neighbouring states in the ongoing fight to safeguard the Lord's assets, envisaging a united front against alleged governmental malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India
2
Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

 Global
3
Congo's Call for Peace: Tshisekedi's Urgent Plea to Rwanda

Congo's Call for Peace: Tshisekedi's Urgent Plea to Rwanda

 Global
4
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025