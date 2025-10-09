Congress Sparks Controversy Over Sabarimala Gold Heist Demanding High Court Inquiry

Amidst growing tensions, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal declared the Congress party's unwavering commitment to seek justice for Ayyappa devotees. The party insists on a High Court-monitored CBI investigation into the alleged gold heist at the Sabarimala temple, a matter that has caused a stir at the political forefront.

Inaugurating the 'Vishwasa Sangamam' event organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Venugopal expressed firm disapproval of the state's management and the Travancore Devaswom Board's handling of the Temple's precious assets. The controversy arose when gold-plated 'Dwarapalaka idols' reportedly transformed into copper after a repair stint in Chennai.

Amid mounting apprehensions, Venugopal accused the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to conceal irregularities at the temple. He advocates for the involvement of Sabarimala devotees from neighbouring states in the ongoing fight to safeguard the Lord's assets, envisaging a united front against alleged governmental malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)