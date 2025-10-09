Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Reaffirms Goal of Terror-Free Kashmir

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi to assess the evolving security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The meeting brought together top officials from the Government of India, Indian Army, and the Union Territory administration, underscoring the government’s firm resolve to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary of J&K, Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Directors General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Army and Central security agencies.

A Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir: Centre’s Unwavering Commitment

During the meeting, Shri Amit Shah reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the government remains fully committed to achieving this objective. He commended the relentless efforts of security forces, noting that “the terrorist network nurtured by the enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled.”

“The Modi Government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward terrorism,” Shri Shah stated. “Our forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt that threatens the peace and sovereignty of India.”

He emphasized that the fight against terrorism in J&K has reached a decisive phase, with coordinated operations between the Army, paramilitary forces, police, and intelligence agencies delivering strong results. Over the past year, there has been a significant decline in terror-related incidents, infiltration attempts, and recruitment of local youth into terrorist organizations.

Post-Pahalgam Attack Measures Strengthened Security Coordination

The Union Home Minister appreciated the swift and coordinated response of the J&K administration and security agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted security personnel in the region. He noted that the intelligence-sharing mechanisms, rapid response strategies, and proactive operations adopted in the aftermath have contributed to enhancing overall security preparedness across the Union Territory.

He lauded the Union Territory administration under Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha for its efforts in strengthening local intelligence networks, expanding technological surveillance, and ensuring improved coordination among central and state agencies. Shri Shah remarked that these steps have played a key role in disrupting terror funding channels, neutralizing sleeper cells, and tightening border security.

Coordinated Counterterrorism Efforts and Vigilance Ahead of Winter

Addressing the top brass of India’s security establishment, Shri Amit Shah highlighted the importance of sustained coordination and real-time intelligence-sharing to eliminate remaining terror threats. He directed all agencies to remain vigilant and proactive, especially with the onset of winter, when snow-bound terrain can be exploited by terror groups for infiltration attempts.

He stressed that comprehensive border management and constant monitoring of infiltration routes along the Line of Control (LoC) are crucial to preventing terrorist movements. The Minister directed forces to ensure that terrorists do not exploit weather conditions or natural cover to cross into Indian territory.

In addition to operational vigilance, Shri Shah emphasized the need for technological upgradation of surveillance systems, deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance, and the integration of AI-based threat detection tools for advanced monitoring in sensitive areas.

Focus on Development, Rehabilitation, and Normalcy

Reaffirming the government’s holistic approach to J&K, Shri Amit Shah noted that the restoration of peace and normalcy is not limited to counterterrorism measures but extends to development, employment generation, and governance reforms.

He said that the security success achieved in recent years has paved the way for unprecedented development in the region. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid progress in infrastructure, tourism, and investment. This growth reflects the confidence of the people and the improving ground situation,” he said.

The Home Minister underlined that the administration’s focus is on ensuring opportunities for youth, enhancing civic participation, and consolidating peace dividends through economic empowerment. He acknowledged the contributions of local police and intelligence personnel, whose community engagement initiatives have strengthened people’s trust in the administration.

Ongoing Reforms in Security and Governance

Shri Amit Shah also reviewed the status of ongoing security reforms, including modernization of police infrastructure, expansion of anti-terror operations, and the strengthening of cyber and financial intelligence units. He directed that greater emphasis be placed on cutting off cross-border financing networks, particularly through hawala transactions, narcotics smuggling, and misuse of digital platforms.

He further discussed the integration of CAPFs and the J&K Police in joint training programs, intelligence exchange, and area domination operations to ensure synergy in strategy and execution.

The Minister reiterated that citizen safety remains the top priority. “Our objective is to make every village and every district of Jammu and Kashmir completely safe,” he said, emphasizing that security forces have been instructed to ensure zero tolerance for any disruptive activity.

Recognition for Security Forces and Unified Approach

Acknowledging the courage and sacrifices of India’s security personnel, Shri Amit Shah said that their dedication has ensured the stability and integrity of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured the deployment of adequate resources, logistics, and financial support to sustain long-term security operations and development programs.

The Home Minister directed officials to maintain a unified command structure, ensuring smooth coordination among central and local forces. He also emphasized community cooperation, stating that public participation in maintaining law and order is vital for lasting peace.

“Every officer, every soldier, and every citizen of J&K is a stakeholder in peace. Together, we will ensure that terrorism has no place in our land,” he asserted.

Toward a Secure and Prosperous Jammu and Kashmir

Concluding the meeting, Shri Amit Shah reaffirmed that the Government of India remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving a terror-free, peaceful, and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that peace through strength, unity, and development will continue to guide the Centre’s policies.

With enhanced inter-agency coordination, sustained counterterrorism operations, and the growing participation of citizens, the Union Territory is steadily moving toward permanent stability and integration with the national development vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.