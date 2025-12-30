UAE Voluntarily Concludes Counterterrorism Mission in Yemen
The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry has voluntarily ended its counterterrorism mission in Yemen. This decision follows a comprehensive assessment prompted by recent developments, as reported by state news agency WAM.
The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry announced the voluntary conclusion of its counterterrorism mission in Yemen, as reported by state news agency WAM.
This decision emerges from a comprehensive assessment process, which analyzed recent developments that influenced the ministry's strategic approach.
The UAE's withdrawal marks a significant shift in its regional military engagements.
