UAE Voluntarily Concludes Counterterrorism Mission in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry has voluntarily ended its counterterrorism mission in Yemen. This decision follows a comprehensive assessment prompted by recent developments, as reported by state news agency WAM.

Updated: 30-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:55 IST
The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry announced the voluntary conclusion of its counterterrorism mission in Yemen, as reported by state news agency WAM.

This decision emerges from a comprehensive assessment process, which analyzed recent developments that influenced the ministry's strategic approach.

The UAE's withdrawal marks a significant shift in its regional military engagements.

