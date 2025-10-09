Controversy Unfolds as AAP MLA Denied Bail in Rape Case

The political drama intensifies as the local court denied AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's anticipatory bail plea in a high-profile rape case. Pathanmajra, absent since September 2, faces charges of cheating, criminal intimidation, and sexual assault as detailed in the complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

Attempting to apprehend the Sanaur MLA, Punjab Police encountered fierce resistance, with gunshots reportedly fired in Dabri village, Haryana, where Pathanmajra was with relatives. The MLA insists those claims are fabricated, stating he feared for his life amid rumors of a potential "fake encounter."

The allegations include deception about his marital status, coercing the woman into marriage while still legally wed, and subsequent sexual exploitation and threats. Despite extensive police operations, Pathanmajra remains elusive, sparking political and public scrutiny on both legal proceedings and AAP's internal dynamics.

