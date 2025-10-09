Left Menu

Yen Weakens Amid Fiscal Policy Concerns, Euro Dips Amidst French Political Shifts

The Japanese yen fell to its lowest against the dollar since February as the new political climate raises concerns over potential fiscal policies. Sanae Takaichi's approach is under scrutiny, while the euro drops following French political shake-ups. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve expresses caution over inflation, impacting the dollar's performance.

Updated: 09-10-2025 20:23 IST
The Japanese yen slumped to a new low against the U.S. dollar, hitting levels unseen since February, amid anticipation of sweeping fiscal policies under new leadership. Ruling party leader Sanae Takaichi's guarded stance on excessive currency devaluation offered only temporary relief before the yen continued its downward trajectory.

Analysts like Adam Button, of investingLive, warn that the impact of Takaichi's economic strategies remains uncertain, with concerns that expansive fiscal policies could exacerbate currency weakness. Meanwhile, European markets reacted to political upheaval in France, where resignations have complicated budgetary processes, pulling the euro down.

Globally, currency markets are also reading into the Federal Reserve's recent signals. Minutes from their latest meeting suggest internal debates over inflation fears and the need for possible interest rate adjustments. With traders speculating on forthcoming rate cuts, economic ramifications loom large, further affecting dollar strength.

