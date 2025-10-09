Clash over Troop Deployment: Illinois and Oregon Challenge Trump's National Guard Orders

Legal battles are escalating in Illinois and Oregon as courts deliberate the objections from Democratic governors against President Donald Trump's National Guard deployments. This follows the commencement of patrols by soldiers at a Chicago-area immigration facility, sparking significant protests.

The facility, managed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has become a protest hub following a federal immigration enforcement surge. National Guard soldiers have been marshaled near Chicago with legal disputes ongoing over their role, as these troops are traditionally state-controlled and mainly assist during natural disasters.

A coalition of states is challenging the deployments, arguing they violate the U.S. Constitution and state authority, as Trump faces multiple lawsuits across the nation concerning his strategy to protect ICE officers amid largely peaceful protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)