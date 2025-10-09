Equal Pay Battle: AAP's Stand with Striking MTS Workers

In a significant political development, leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined a protest of over 5,000 striking Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) employees outside the Civic Centre on Thursday. The employees were demanding equal pay for equal work, a long-standing issue that has received assurances of resolution from the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh.

Entering its 11th consecutive day, the strike includes essential sanitation and disease prevention workers known as Domestic Breeding Checkers. These workers, integral in combating vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, have raised concerns over wage disparities when compared to regular staff. AAP's support underscores their demand for fair compensation as per the Supreme Court's ruling.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of neglect, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized the BJP's failure to implement the court's mandate. Singh highlighted the workers' critical role during the Covid pandemic while asserting that struggle and protest remain the only pathways to systemic reform. The MCD's meeting chaired by Satya Sharma discussed the demands, indicating a willingness to resolve the issue soon.