Kerala Assembly Passes Landmark Right to Public Service Bill 2025

The Kerala Assembly has passed the Kerala Right to Public Service Bill, 2025, enhancing citizens' rights to timely and accountable service delivery. The Bill requires services to be deemed provided if delays exceed 30 days and establishes a grievance addressing platform, signifying progress in people-centric governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly has taken a significant step towards improving public service accountability by passing the Kerala Right to Public Service Bill, 2025. The new legislation aims to enforce timely and transparent service delivery for citizens.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the Bill's passage on 'X', highlighting it as a milestone in the Left administration's people-centric governance approach. The Bill mandates that if a requested service is not delivered within a 30-day window, it will automatically be considered as provided to the citizen.

Additionally, the Bill creates a comprehensive platform for grievance redressal, reinforcing the government's commitment to accountability and transparency in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

