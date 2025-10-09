High Court Clarifies Lok Adalat's Jurisdiction Limits

The Allahabad High Court has delivered a crucial ruling, stating that Lok Adalats do not have the authority to dismiss pending complaints due to lack of prosecution or absence of a party.

The court clarified that in cases where no settlement is reached, the Lok Adalat must revert the case back to the originating court for further proceedings.

This ruling came after a petition by Rajeev Jain, whose cheque-bounce complaint was dismissed by a Lok Adalat without proper consent or notice. The high court emphasized the need for adherence to judicial protocols and issued a stern warning to the concerned Judicial Officer to prevent future occurrences.

