High Court Clarifies Lok Adalat's Jurisdiction Limits

The Allahabad High Court ruled that Lok Adalat has no authority to dismiss complaints for non-prosecution or non-appearance. In absence of compromise, cases must be returned to the referring court. The ruling came in response to a petition by Rajeev Jain challenging a dismissal of a cheque-bounce case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has delivered a crucial ruling, stating that Lok Adalats do not have the authority to dismiss pending complaints due to lack of prosecution or absence of a party.

The court clarified that in cases where no settlement is reached, the Lok Adalat must revert the case back to the originating court for further proceedings.

This ruling came after a petition by Rajeev Jain, whose cheque-bounce complaint was dismissed by a Lok Adalat without proper consent or notice. The high court emphasized the need for adherence to judicial protocols and issued a stern warning to the concerned Judicial Officer to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

