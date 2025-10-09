Left Menu

Temple Trust Employees Nabbed in Offering Fraud Scandal

Two employees from the Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust in Hamirpur have been arrested for fraudulently mismanaging offerings. They allegedly mixed higher denomination notes among lower ones to embezzle extra funds. The incident was caught on CCTV, leading to police action and legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 09-10-2025 22:01 IST
In a shocking revelation, two employees from the Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust in Hamirpur district have been detained by authorities for their involvement in a fraudulent activity concerning temple offerings.

The arrested individuals, identified as Keshav Dutt and Gurchain Singh, were found to have inserted high-value currency notes among lower denominations during the counting of offerings. The entire incident was caught on the temple's CCTV surveillance.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner and Temple Trust Chairman Amarjeet Singh has assured devotees of a thorough investigation, with a promise of stringent action against those responsible. Legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been initiated to ensure justice.

