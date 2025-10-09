Left Menu

BJP Calls for Judicial Probe into Gurdwara Desecration in J&K

BJP's Tarun Chugh demands a judicial probe after Manjit Singh allegedly sets fire to the holy text at a gurdwara, sparking Sikh protests. The BJP plans a thorough investigation to ensure justice and maintain communal harmony, with a committee formed to assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:21 IST
BJP Calls for Judicial Probe into Gurdwara Desecration in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, has demanded a judicial inquiry following an alleged sacrilegious act at a gurdwara in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. Manjit Singh, accused of setting fire to the Guru Granth Sahib, was detained amid protests from the Sikh community.

Chugh emphasized the need for a detailed investigation to determine if external forces, possibly linked to Pakistan's ISI, played a role in the disturbance. He assured the Sikh community of BJP's support in seeking justice and protecting communal peace.

A committee led by BJP national secretary Narinder Singh will conduct an on-site assessment, engage with community leaders, and provide a comprehensive report for further action to uphold justice and harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025