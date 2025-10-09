BJP Calls for Judicial Probe into Gurdwara Desecration in J&K

BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, has demanded a judicial inquiry following an alleged sacrilegious act at a gurdwara in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. Manjit Singh, accused of setting fire to the Guru Granth Sahib, was detained amid protests from the Sikh community.

Chugh emphasized the need for a detailed investigation to determine if external forces, possibly linked to Pakistan's ISI, played a role in the disturbance. He assured the Sikh community of BJP's support in seeking justice and protecting communal peace.

A committee led by BJP national secretary Narinder Singh will conduct an on-site assessment, engage with community leaders, and provide a comprehensive report for further action to uphold justice and harmony in the region.

