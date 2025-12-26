Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug-Related Activities in Samba District

In a significant crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district detained 16 people from drug-related hotspots. This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat drug activities. The public is urged to stay vigilant and support the authorities to eradicate the drug menace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:51 IST
Crackdown on Drug-Related Activities in Samba District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation on Friday, law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district apprehended sixteen individuals linked to drug hotspots, according to local officials.

The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids in Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur tehsil, identifying suspicious activities among homeless individuals in the area.

This action underscores the authorities' pledge to eradicate drug abuse by detaining suspects under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and placing them in Kathua district jail.

The police emphasize their steadfast commitment to taking stringent measures against drug-related activities and urge public cooperation in this endeavor.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025