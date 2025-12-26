Crackdown on Drug-Related Activities in Samba District

In a decisive operation on Friday, law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district apprehended sixteen individuals linked to drug hotspots, according to local officials.

The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids in Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur tehsil, identifying suspicious activities among homeless individuals in the area.

This action underscores the authorities' pledge to eradicate drug abuse by detaining suspects under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and placing them in Kathua district jail.

The police emphasize their steadfast commitment to taking stringent measures against drug-related activities and urge public cooperation in this endeavor.