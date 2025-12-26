Crackdown on Drug-Related Activities in Samba District
In a significant crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district detained 16 people from drug-related hotspots. This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat drug activities. The public is urged to stay vigilant and support the authorities to eradicate the drug menace.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive operation on Friday, law enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district apprehended sixteen individuals linked to drug hotspots, according to local officials.
The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids in Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur tehsil, identifying suspicious activities among homeless individuals in the area.
This action underscores the authorities' pledge to eradicate drug abuse by detaining suspects under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and placing them in Kathua district jail.
The police emphasize their steadfast commitment to taking stringent measures against drug-related activities and urge public cooperation in this endeavor.
- READ MORE ON:
- Samba
- district
- drug-related
- police
- detained
- crackdown
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- preventive
- public
ALSO READ
Christmas Celebrations Shelved in China Amid Government Crackdown
High-Tech Crackdown: Drones Uncover Illegal Cannabis Cultivation in Madhya Pradesh
Gurugram Police's Crackdown on Illegally Acquired Properties Gathers Momentum
Sextortion Ring Busted in Hazaribag: Four Arrested in Cyber Fraud Crackdown
Tensions Erupt in Jaipur: 70 Detained After Mosque Railings Spark Violence