Youth Activists Clash with Police Over Alleged Vote Theft in Odisha

Congress' youth wing activists clashed with police during a protest in Odisha, alleging 'vote theft' by the BJP-led government. Led by Uday Bhanu Chib and Ranjit Patra, the group highlighted issues such as women's safety and youth employment. BJP rebutted the claims as false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:23 IST
Youth Activists Clash with Police Over Alleged Vote Theft in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Activists from the Congress' youth wing clashed with security personnel in Odisha on Thursday as they marched towards Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's residence. The protest aimed to highlight alleged 'vote theft' by the BJP government.

Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, All India Youth Congress president, and Ranjit Patra, Pradesh Youth Congress chief, the group convened at Mahatma Gandhi Marg before making their way to the CM's residence. A scuffle broke out when they attempted to breach police barricades.

Several activists were detained and later released. Chib accused both the state and central governments of vote rigging and ignoring issues like women's safety and youth employment. The BJP dismissed the claims as baseless. Mahesh Deshmukh also criticized the state government for allegedly selling jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

