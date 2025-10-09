Left Menu

Operation Numkhor: Cracking Down on Smuggled Luxury SUVs in Kerala

Customs authorities, under Operation Numkhor, seized three illegally imported luxury vehicles in Kerala. The ongoing operation targets a larger smuggling ring linked to prominent actors and locals. With 43 SUVs seized so far, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating potential Foreign Exchange Management Act violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:33 IST
Operation Numkhor: Cracking Down on Smuggled Luxury SUVs in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kerala, as part of their ongoing Operation Numkhor, have seized three more luxury SUVs suspected of being illegally imported from Bhutan.

Launched last month, the operation aims to dismantle a smuggling racket responsible for bringing high-end vehicles into the state, with connections to actors and locals.

To date, 43 SUVs have been seized, prompting the Enforcement Directorate to investigate further under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025