Operation Numkhor: Cracking Down on Smuggled Luxury SUVs in Kerala

Authorities in Kerala, as part of their ongoing Operation Numkhor, have seized three more luxury SUVs suspected of being illegally imported from Bhutan.

Launched last month, the operation aims to dismantle a smuggling racket responsible for bringing high-end vehicles into the state, with connections to actors and locals.

To date, 43 SUVs have been seized, prompting the Enforcement Directorate to investigate further under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)