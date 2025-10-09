Operation Numkhor: Cracking Down on Smuggled Luxury SUVs in Kerala
Customs authorities, under Operation Numkhor, seized three illegally imported luxury vehicles in Kerala. The ongoing operation targets a larger smuggling ring linked to prominent actors and locals. With 43 SUVs seized so far, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating potential Foreign Exchange Management Act violations.
Authorities in Kerala, as part of their ongoing Operation Numkhor, have seized three more luxury SUVs suspected of being illegally imported from Bhutan.
Launched last month, the operation aims to dismantle a smuggling racket responsible for bringing high-end vehicles into the state, with connections to actors and locals.
To date, 43 SUVs have been seized, prompting the Enforcement Directorate to investigate further under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
