High-Stakes Seizure: DRI Intercepts 16 Kg of Hydroponic Cannabis

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport have made a significant seizure of nearly 16 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis. The contraband, recovered from an Indian passenger arriving from Thailand, highlights the growing sophistication of illegal drug trafficking.

Hydroponic cannabis, a superior and more potent variant cultivated in nutrient-rich water without soil, has become a coveted item in the illicit drug market. Its high potency ensures that it commands a hefty price, making it a target of law enforcement agencies.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the suspect on October 6, shortly after his arrival on flight FD-146. A comprehensive examination of his baggage revealed vacuum-sealed packets containing the cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 15.94 crore. The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)