Left Menu

High-Stakes Seizure: DRI Intercepts 16 Kg of Hydroponic Cannabis

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted nearly 16 kg of hydroponic cannabis at Lucknow Airport from a passenger arriving from Thailand. This high-grade cannabis, priced at Rs 15.94 crore in illicit markets, was seized, and the passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:50 IST
High-Stakes Seizure: DRI Intercepts 16 Kg of Hydroponic Cannabis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport have made a significant seizure of nearly 16 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis. The contraband, recovered from an Indian passenger arriving from Thailand, highlights the growing sophistication of illegal drug trafficking.

Hydroponic cannabis, a superior and more potent variant cultivated in nutrient-rich water without soil, has become a coveted item in the illicit drug market. Its high potency ensures that it commands a hefty price, making it a target of law enforcement agencies.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the suspect on October 6, shortly after his arrival on flight FD-146. A comprehensive examination of his baggage revealed vacuum-sealed packets containing the cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 15.94 crore. The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025