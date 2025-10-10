Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace
Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire, ending a two-year conflict in Gaza. The agreement includes exchanging hostages and prisoners and aims to relieve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The approval follows intense negotiations and pressure from international communities, primarily the United States.
On Friday, Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas, aiming to halt hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and secure the release of Israeli hostages within 72 hours.
The Israeli cabinet's approval follows a mediator-brokered deal involving the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant step in President Trump's initiative to conclude the two-year Gaza war.
The conflict had isolated Israel internationally and complicated its Middle Eastern relations, involving countries like Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon. The ceasefire is celebrated by both Israelis and Palestinians, as it promises to end violence that has led to significant loss of life and destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Stubb Seal Icebreaker Deal to Guard Arctic Front
Political Shadows: Indictment of Letitia James Amidst Trump's Retribution
Ceasefire Breakthrough: How Trump’s Move Unlocked Hope in Gaza
Judicial Block on Trump's National Guard Deployment in Illinois
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.