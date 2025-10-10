Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

On Friday, Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas, aiming to halt hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and secure the release of Israeli hostages within 72 hours.

The Israeli cabinet's approval follows a mediator-brokered deal involving the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant step in President Trump's initiative to conclude the two-year Gaza war.

The conflict had isolated Israel internationally and complicated its Middle Eastern relations, involving countries like Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon. The ceasefire is celebrated by both Israelis and Palestinians, as it promises to end violence that has led to significant loss of life and destruction.

