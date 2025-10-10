Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire, ending a two-year conflict in Gaza. The agreement includes exchanging hostages and prisoners and aims to relieve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The approval follows intense negotiations and pressure from international communities, primarily the United States.

Updated: 10-10-2025 04:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas, aiming to halt hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and secure the release of Israeli hostages within 72 hours.

The Israeli cabinet's approval follows a mediator-brokered deal involving the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant step in President Trump's initiative to conclude the two-year Gaza war.

The conflict had isolated Israel internationally and complicated its Middle Eastern relations, involving countries like Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon. The ceasefire is celebrated by both Israelis and Palestinians, as it promises to end violence that has led to significant loss of life and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

