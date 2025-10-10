Left Menu

U.S. Troop Deployment Boosts Hopes for Gaza Stability and Regional Peace

The United States plans to deploy 200 troops as part of an international task force to stabilize the Gaza region. This initiative aims to prevent conflict and further integrate Israeli and Arab nations through potential normalization deals, building on the existing Abraham Accords.

Updated: 10-10-2025 04:21 IST
In a bid to stabilize the volatile Gaza region, the United States is set to deploy 200 troops, forming the cornerstone of a new international task force, according to senior U.S. officials who spoke on Thursday.

The task force comprises representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and likely the United Arab Emirates, seeking to establish a coordinated control center with Israeli forces, reducing risks of military clashes.

This move aligns with ongoing diplomatic efforts to foster peace through normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations, continuing the legacy of the Abraham Accords brokered during President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

