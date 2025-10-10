Left Menu

Ukrainian Children Rescued from Russian Occupation: A Humanitarian Mission

Twenty-three Ukrainian children were rescued from Russian-occupied territories and returned to Kyiv-controlled areas as part of a Ukrainian government initiative. The mission, part of the 'Bring Kids Back UA' program, highlights ongoing efforts and challenges in relocating children amid allegations of illegal deportations by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:48 IST
Ukrainian Children Rescued from Russian Occupation: A Humanitarian Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant humanitarian effort, 23 Ukrainian children have been successfully rescued from Russian-occupied regions and brought back to areas under Kyiv's control. Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, announced the operation on Thursday, underscoring the ongoing rescue missions under the 'Bring Kids Back UA' program.

Among those rescued were two sisters who defied Russian-installed authorities' demands to attend local schools, as well as a teenage boy who resisted similar pressures. Another child and her mother faced obstacles leaving due to a military connection in the family, highlighting the complex dynamics of these rescues.

Ukraine accuses Russia of illegally deporting over 19,500 children; however, a U.S.-funded report suggests the true figure could be as high as 35,000. Russia, meanwhile, denies these allegations, claiming it acted to protect the children from conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines
2
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
3
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global
4
Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025