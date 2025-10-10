Ukrainian Children Rescued from Russian Occupation: A Humanitarian Mission
Twenty-three Ukrainian children were rescued from Russian-occupied territories and returned to Kyiv-controlled areas as part of a Ukrainian government initiative. The mission, part of the 'Bring Kids Back UA' program, highlights ongoing efforts and challenges in relocating children amid allegations of illegal deportations by Russia.
In a significant humanitarian effort, 23 Ukrainian children have been successfully rescued from Russian-occupied regions and brought back to areas under Kyiv's control. Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, announced the operation on Thursday, underscoring the ongoing rescue missions under the 'Bring Kids Back UA' program.
Among those rescued were two sisters who defied Russian-installed authorities' demands to attend local schools, as well as a teenage boy who resisted similar pressures. Another child and her mother faced obstacles leaving due to a military connection in the family, highlighting the complex dynamics of these rescues.
Ukraine accuses Russia of illegally deporting over 19,500 children; however, a U.S.-funded report suggests the true figure could be as high as 35,000. Russia, meanwhile, denies these allegations, claiming it acted to protect the children from conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
