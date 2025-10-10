Congress Moves to Formally End Two Decades of Conflict in Iraq

More than two decades after the initial invasion, Congress is poised to close a significant chapter of the Iraq War. On Thursday, the Senate approved an amendment to repeal the 2003 invasion authorization, aligning with a similar measure passed by the House last month.

The bipartisan amendment proposed by Senators Tim Kaine and Todd Young was endorsed unanimously as part of a broader defense authorization bill, signaling a decisive shift in U.S. policy. This move is largely viewed as a course correction, acknowledging that the Iraq War, which claimed thousands of lives based on disputed claims, was a mistake.

While the repeal progresses, questions remain about Presidential support, particularly from Donald Trump, known for advocating the end of 'forever wars'. Nonetheless, Congress asserts its authority to not only authorize but also terminate military engagements, marking a pivotal moment for both legislative power and U.S.-Iraq relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)