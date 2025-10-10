New Zealand and Singapore Launch Strategic Food Partnership to Boost Trade

The trade relationship between New Zealand and Singapore has reached a new milestone with the launch of a Strategic Food Partnership and the signing of the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) — two landmark initiatives that will deepen cooperation, enhance food security, and ensure the continued flow of essential goods between the two nations.

The announcement was made in Auckland by Minister of Agriculture and Trade and Investment Todd McClay, alongside Singaporean representatives, following the recent launch of the New Zealand–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

“These agreements demonstrate the strength and maturity of our relationship with Singapore,” said Mr McClay. “New Zealand is a trusted and reliable partner, and the Strategic Food Partnership will facilitate greater agrifood trade, accelerate the movement of high-quality New Zealand food products, and encourage more investment, research, and innovation in the primary sector.”

A New Era of Agrifood Collaboration

The Strategic Food Partnership establishes a formal framework for cooperation between the two nations’ agricultural and food agencies, aimed at expanding trade and strengthening food system resilience.

The partnership will:

Enhance agrifood trade and logistics to reduce border delays and administrative bottlenecks.

Promote research collaboration between government, industry, and academia in areas like food technology, sustainability, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Support investment in innovative food systems, including alternative proteins, precision agriculture, and supply chain digitalisation.

Facilitate knowledge exchange on regulatory alignment, food safety standards, and biosecurity protocols.

Annual meetings will be held between New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), alongside participation from industry leaders, exporters, and researchers. These sessions will be used to review progress, set new priorities, and address emerging barriers to trade.

“The structured work programme we’ve created will make our food supply chains faster, more resilient, and more sustainable,” McClay said. “It will also provide a platform for businesses, researchers, and policymakers to share ideas and tackle common challenges.”

Keeping Essential Goods Moving in Times of Crisis

Alongside the food partnership, the two governments concluded the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) — a first-of-its-kind commitment to keep essential goods flowing during times of global disruption.

The AOTES establishes a crisis-response mechanism under which both countries pledge to avoid export restrictions on critical goods, including food, fuel, and medical supplies, during emergencies or supply chain shocks.

“This agreement ensures that when global supply chains come under pressure, New Zealand and Singapore will continue to rely on each other to keep essential goods moving,” said McClay. “It strengthens our shared resilience and provides certainty for exporters and consumers alike.”

The arrangement builds on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, when export controls and transport bottlenecks created severe shortages in some regions. AOTES is intended to safeguard against similar disruptions in future, ensuring continuity of supply for key commodities and essential products.

Deepening a 60-Year Partnership

The launch of the Strategic Food Partnership and AOTES follows the signing of the New Zealand–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) by Prime Ministers Christopher Luxon and Lawrence Wong earlier this week.

Both agreements are seen as practical expressions of that broader framework, which aims to deepen bilateral cooperation across six key pillars: trade, defence, science, climate, connectivity, and people-to-people ties.

“Both the partnership and the AOTES reflect the depth of the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the strength of 60 years of New Zealand–Singapore ties,” McClay said. “They show how two like-minded nations can work together to strengthen resilience, promote open trade, and build a more secure and prosperous region.”

A Foundation for Future Growth

The food partnership is also expected to open new opportunities for New Zealand’s primary industries, from dairy and meat to horticulture and seafood, in one of Asia’s most dynamic and innovation-driven markets. Singapore’s position as a major logistics and food technology hub makes it a strategic gateway for New Zealand producers seeking access to wider Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

Analysts have noted that the initiative could lead to joint investments in sustainable agriculture, carbon-neutral food production, and agritech development, helping both nations meet their climate and sustainability goals while maintaining food security.

For Singapore, the collaboration aligns with its national “30 by 30” goal — an ambition to produce 30 percent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030 through innovation and international partnerships.

Building Resilient Trade Networks

Mr McClay said the agreements exemplify how New Zealand’s trade policy is adapting to a rapidly changing global environment. “Trade today is not just about selling goods; it’s about building resilient systems that can withstand global shocks and deliver prosperity to our people,” he said.

The Strategic Food Partnership and AOTES together mark a future-focused approach to bilateral trade — one that emphasises reliability, innovation, and cooperation in an increasingly unpredictable world.