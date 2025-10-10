Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President
Dina Boluarte, Peru's first female president, faced constant turmoil since assuming office. Amid corruption scandals and rising crime rates, her approval plummeted to about 2%. Despite being shielded from investigations, Congress ousted her during an emergency session, marking the end of her tumultuous tenure.
Dina Boluarte's tenure as Peru's president was fraught with challenges, culminating in her removal by Congress. Despite being shielded by the constitutional court from multiple investigations, and grappling with growing unrest over corruption scandals and soaring crime rates, Boluarte held onto power until Congress voted for her impeachment in an emergency session.
Boluarte, initially elected as vice-president, ascended to presidency after Pedro Castillo was ousted. Her leadership came under heavy criticism following the government's heavy-handed response to protests against Castillo's arrest and her own administration's alleged involvement in corruption and misuse of luxury items.
With an approval rating dropping to a mere 2% and facing growing discontent from citizens, especially the youth, Boluarte's presidency ended prematurely. Congress debated four motions against her, ultimately voting to remove her from office just after midnight, highlighting her contentious tenure.
