Trump's Midterm Strategy: Winning or Facing Impeachment

In a crucial address on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the importance of Republicans securing victory in the 2026 congressional midterms, warning that a loss could lead to impeachment from Democrats. Speaking to Republican lawmakers in Washington, Trump stressed the need for unity and proactive promotion of his policies.

Ahead of the November elections, which pose a threat to his legislative agenda and raise the specter of congressional investigations, Trump called on Republicans to overcome their differences and advocate for his policies, including those on gender, healthcare, and election integrity, to an electorate burdened by rising living costs.

Highlighting the political stakes, Trump touched on domestic issues, pointing the finger at Democrats for inflation concerns, while emphasizing GOP successes in the U.S. stock market. He also briefly addressed the contentious January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, while prompting the party to counter Democratic healthcare rhetoric effectively.

