Dramatic Police Chase Ends in Ganja Case Suspect's Capture

A dramatic chase unfolded in Cherpu as a 28-year-old suspect in a narcotics case escaped from police custody, only to be captured less than 24 hours later. The suspect, Jino Jose, was arrested in connection with a ganja seizure when he managed to flee Thursday night despite being handcuffed.

According to officials, Jose was detained near his home and attempted an escape while being transported to the police station. The incident triggered an extensive search, with officers collaborating with local residents to comb through isolated areas throughout the night.

The search culminated on Friday morning when Jose was located in a secluded spot. He was immediately taken for a medical examination, and authorities have stated that a report detailing the escape will be submitted to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)