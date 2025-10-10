Left Menu

Dramatic Police Chase Ends in Ganja Case Suspect's Capture

A 28-year-old man, Jino Jose, who escaped police custody during a narcotics arrest, was captured in Cherpu following an overnight search. He fled despite being handcuffed, prompting a search with local help. Jose was found by Friday morning and taken for a medical check-up before legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic chase unfolded in Cherpu as a 28-year-old suspect in a narcotics case escaped from police custody, only to be captured less than 24 hours later. The suspect, Jino Jose, was arrested in connection with a ganja seizure when he managed to flee Thursday night despite being handcuffed.

According to officials, Jose was detained near his home and attempted an escape while being transported to the police station. The incident triggered an extensive search, with officers collaborating with local residents to comb through isolated areas throughout the night.

The search culminated on Friday morning when Jose was located in a secluded spot. He was immediately taken for a medical examination, and authorities have stated that a report detailing the escape will be submitted to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

