Ceasefire in Gaza: A Fragile Hope Amid Ongoing Tensions

Under a newly agreed ceasefire, Israeli forces have started to withdraw from positions in Gaza. This development marks a potential pause in the two-year-long conflict with Hamas, allowing some Gaza residents to return to their neighborhoods decimated by warfare.

The truce, ratified by Israel's government, calls for a staggered release of hostages and prisoners, marking a significant step in President Trump's diplomatic efforts. However, uncertainty looms as residents express confusion about the ceasefire's implementation timeline.

Despite the accord's potential to end hostilities, challenges remain, such as the publication of prisoner release lists and the governance of a post-conflict Gaza. The U.S. is deploying a task force as part of its diplomatic push, underscoring the international stakes in the region's stability.

