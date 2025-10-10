Udhampur Hotel Faces Legal Action Over Foreign Guest Reporting Lapse

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated legal proceedings against the owner and staff of Hotel Samrat in Udhampur for not reporting the stay of a foreign national, a breach of the Foreigners Act. This was disclosed by an official on Friday.

Routine checks revealed that the hotel management failed to submit the mandatory Form C, required online for all foreign guests, according to the Foreigners Act. A police spokesperson stated that a foreign national had stayed at the hotel a few days earlier, yet the management did not report this to the Senior Superintendent of Police, also serving as the Foreigners Registration Officer.

A case has been filed at Udhampur Police Station, and investigations are in progress. Authorities have cautioned all hoteliers and lodging operators to adhere strictly to legal provisions on hosting foreign nationals and ensure timely submission of Form C to avoid potential legal action.