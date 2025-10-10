Left Menu

Udhampur Hotel Faces Legal Action Over Foreign Guest Reporting Lapse

Jammu and Kashmir Police have charged Hotel Samrat's owner and staff for not reporting a foreign guest's stay, breaching the Foreigners Act. The hotel neglected to submit the mandatory Form C. Authorities urge all accommodations to comply with legal requirements to avoid legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:47 IST
Udhampur Hotel Faces Legal Action Over Foreign Guest Reporting Lapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated legal proceedings against the owner and staff of Hotel Samrat in Udhampur for not reporting the stay of a foreign national, a breach of the Foreigners Act. This was disclosed by an official on Friday.

Routine checks revealed that the hotel management failed to submit the mandatory Form C, required online for all foreign guests, according to the Foreigners Act. A police spokesperson stated that a foreign national had stayed at the hotel a few days earlier, yet the management did not report this to the Senior Superintendent of Police, also serving as the Foreigners Registration Officer.

A case has been filed at Udhampur Police Station, and investigations are in progress. Authorities have cautioned all hoteliers and lodging operators to adhere strictly to legal provisions on hosting foreign nationals and ensure timely submission of Form C to avoid potential legal action.

TRENDING

1
SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of gre...

 India
2
Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

 United Kingdom
3
PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles

PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded ...

 India
4
Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025