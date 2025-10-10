Left Menu

Kerala CM Seeks Central Aid for Wayanad Relief and AIIMS Establishment

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan met PM Narendra Modi, urging for Rs 2,220 crore in aid for Wayanad landslide reconstruction and seeking approval for AIIMS establishment in Kozhikode. The Kerala government also sought increased borrowing limits to improve the state's financial situation amidst ongoing political differences with the BJP-led Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:10 IST
Kerala CM Seeks Central Aid for Wayanad Relief and AIIMS Establishment
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the release of Rs 2,220 crore to aid reconstruction efforts following a debilitating landslide in Wayanad.

Vijayan emphasized the critical need for these funds during a media briefing, highlighting the urgency of relief works.

Alongside financial aid, Vijayan pressed for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to be established in Kozhikode, a demand long-pending with the central government.

TRENDING

1
Jaiswal's Century Dominates Day One: India vs West Indies Test Thriller

Jaiswal's Century Dominates Day One: India vs West Indies Test Thriller

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Vedanta Probe Involving US Short-Seller Allegations

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Vedanta Probe Involving US Short-Seller Alleg...

 India
3
Suspension Fallout: Odisha's Sub-Inspector Under Fire for Civilian Impersonation

Suspension Fallout: Odisha's Sub-Inspector Under Fire for Civilian Impersona...

 India
4
Beijing Raises the Stakes: Export Controls and Trade Tensions

Beijing Raises the Stakes: Export Controls and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025