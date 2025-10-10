Kerala CM Seeks Central Aid for Wayanad Relief and AIIMS Establishment
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan met PM Narendra Modi, urging for Rs 2,220 crore in aid for Wayanad landslide reconstruction and seeking approval for AIIMS establishment in Kozhikode. The Kerala government also sought increased borrowing limits to improve the state's financial situation amidst ongoing political differences with the BJP-led Centre.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the release of Rs 2,220 crore to aid reconstruction efforts following a debilitating landslide in Wayanad.
Vijayan emphasized the critical need for these funds during a media briefing, highlighting the urgency of relief works.
Alongside financial aid, Vijayan pressed for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to be established in Kozhikode, a demand long-pending with the central government.
