Dismantling the Mahakal Gang: A Major Win for Odisha Police

In a decisive operation, Odisha police arrested nine members of the 'Mahakal gang' in Keonjhar district. The gang, infamous for its involvement in illegal sand mining, dacoity, and extortion, was caught with weapons including pistols and an SUV.

The arrests took place near Narayanpur Shiv Temple after a confrontation with law enforcement. The gang, led by Ganesh Giri, attempted to rob a bank when intercepted, leading to a tense standoff where police exhibited exceptional restraint.

SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu praised the operation as a major stride against organized crime in the region. The gang's capture is anticipated to restore safety for local traders and transporters along the Odisha-Jharkhand border. Seized items also included swords and machetes.

(With inputs from agencies.)