Dismantling the Mahakal Gang: A Major Win for Odisha Police

Nine members of the notorious 'Mahakal gang' were arrested in Keonjhar, Odisha. Allegedly involved in numerous criminal activities, their capture is seen as a significant step in combating organized crime. The gang, led by Ganesh Giri and linked to the Odisha-Jharkhand border area, faced a strategic police operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:18 IST
In a decisive operation, Odisha police arrested nine members of the 'Mahakal gang' in Keonjhar district. The gang, infamous for its involvement in illegal sand mining, dacoity, and extortion, was caught with weapons including pistols and an SUV.

The arrests took place near Narayanpur Shiv Temple after a confrontation with law enforcement. The gang, led by Ganesh Giri, attempted to rob a bank when intercepted, leading to a tense standoff where police exhibited exceptional restraint.

SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu praised the operation as a major stride against organized crime in the region. The gang's capture is anticipated to restore safety for local traders and transporters along the Odisha-Jharkhand border. Seized items also included swords and machetes.

