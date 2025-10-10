Justice Pursued: Karthik Nabbed for Heinous Crimes

A man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Mysuru has been apprehended, following a police operation that involved shooting him in the leg as he attempted to flee, officials confirmed on Friday.

Karthik, identified as the suspect through CCTV and technical surveillance, was intercepted while trying to evade capture after the gruesome crime during the Mysuru Dasara festival. The accused, known to police for previous offenses, was tracked down to Kollegal.

The distressing incident took place while the victim's family was temporarily staying in Mysuru. The suspect will face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as existing charges, once discharged from the hospital, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)