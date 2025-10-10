Justice Pursued: Karthik Nabbed for Heinous Crimes
Karthik, a suspect in the abduction, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Mysuru, was apprehended after being shot in the leg while trying to escape. The police acted upon evidence from CCTV footage. Karthik, with a prior criminal record, will face legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
A man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Mysuru has been apprehended, following a police operation that involved shooting him in the leg as he attempted to flee, officials confirmed on Friday.
Karthik, identified as the suspect through CCTV and technical surveillance, was intercepted while trying to evade capture after the gruesome crime during the Mysuru Dasara festival. The accused, known to police for previous offenses, was tracked down to Kollegal.
The distressing incident took place while the victim's family was temporarily staying in Mysuru. The suspect will face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as existing charges, once discharged from the hospital, authorities stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rape
- murder
- Mysuru
- CCTV
- Dasara festival
- minor girl
- suspect
- Karthik
- POCSO Act
- police
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Chase Ends in Ganja Case Suspect's Capture
Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns
Pune Anti-Terrorism Operation Uncovers Radicalization Suspects
Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar found dead in Chandigarh home, suicide suspected: officials.
Political Pressure Suspected in Birla's Last-Minute Inauguration Absence