Justice Pursued: Karthik Nabbed for Heinous Crimes

Karthik, a suspect in the abduction, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Mysuru, was apprehended after being shot in the leg while trying to escape. The police acted upon evidence from CCTV footage. Karthik, with a prior criminal record, will face legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Mysuru has been apprehended, following a police operation that involved shooting him in the leg as he attempted to flee, officials confirmed on Friday.

Karthik, identified as the suspect through CCTV and technical surveillance, was intercepted while trying to evade capture after the gruesome crime during the Mysuru Dasara festival. The accused, known to police for previous offenses, was tracked down to Kollegal.

The distressing incident took place while the victim's family was temporarily staying in Mysuru. The suspect will face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as existing charges, once discharged from the hospital, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

