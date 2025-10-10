Conspiracy Unveiled: Sabarimala Gold Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged a conspiracy in the ongoing Sabarimala gold controversy, promising that the law will catch up with those involved in the scandal. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Vijayan made it clear that preliminary investigations have not revealed any negligence from the Travancore Devasom Board, which manages the historic temple.

Hot on the heels of the Kerala High Court's directive to the state police to initiate a criminal investigation, Vijayan announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the gold misappropriation case. The controversy was sparked by allegations from Unnikrishnan Potty, who disclosed missing gold items linked to the shrine, setting off a political storm.

With accusations flying thick and fast, the Opposition seized the opportunity to challenge the government's handling of the Sabarimala conclave held last month. The chief minister did not shy away from suggesting that a political conspiracy was afoot, vowing that all those involved—both directly and indirectly—will be brought to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)