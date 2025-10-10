Left Menu

Former Volleyball Player Among Trio Arrested for Daring Delhi Jewelry Heist

Three individuals, including an ex-national volleyball player, were arrested for a robbery at a Delhi jewelry store. They allegedly stole valuables worth around Rs 15 lakh. The accused, linked through prior incarceration, orchestrated the theft for financial gain and personal expenses, distributing the loot post-robbery.

A former national volleyball player was one of three individuals arrested for allegedly robbing a jewelry shop in Delhi of valuables worth around Rs 15 lakh. The police revealed the accused include Vishal Verma, his cousin Manish Verma, and Sumit Dabas, a former athlete. Investigations showcased a deeper criminal link between Vishal and Sumit, traced back to their time together in Tihar Jail.

Upon their release, the trio hatched a plan to commit robbery, aiming to accumulate money for legal and personal costs. The police noted that Vishal and Sumit met while incarcerated for separate offenses, which eventually led to their collaboration in the crime. The stolen gold chains were distributed among the three, with some of the loot sold off to facilitate further earnings.

The police took swift action following a report of the robbery on October 4, utilizing technical surveillance to track and arrest the offenders. The investigation continues as authorities aim to uncover additional participants and analyze the financial trail left by the perpetrators, emphasizing that Vishal was the key orchestrator.

